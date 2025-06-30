Destruction of Zionists has gained momentum: General Safavi

Speaking to reporters, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of more than 20 senior Iranian military commanders including former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Force General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

“I have repeatedly emphasized that the final victory will be obtained by the Iranian nation. The enemies will fail in achieving their malicious goals. They were unable to make Iran surrender or overthrow the Islamic Revolution, and they even failed in their attempts to stage a coup against the country,” he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Safavi pointed to the deteriorating situation of the criminal Zionist regime, adding that the annihilation of the criminal Israeli regime has gathered pace and the blood of the oppressed martyrs of Gaza, Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria will be shed in revenge against this fake regime.

The destruction of the criminal Israeli regime and Netanyahu has gained momentum, he maintained.

He then referred to the formation of a Greater Middle East plot centered on the Islamic Revolution and said that the power of the Islamic world with 1.6 billion Muslims will overcome the power of the West, and the US government will continue to be in decline.

