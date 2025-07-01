Israel kills 935 Iranians in attacks on their homeland

Citing the latest statistics from the Forensic Medicine Organization, Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said on Monday that 935 martyrs, including 38 children and 102 women, some of whom were pregnant, were identified during the 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against Iran.

In the attack on Evin Prison alone, 79 people were killed, most of whom were family members of prisoners, aid workers, and Evin Prison employees.

“The whole world witnessed the imposed war and saw that the initiator of the aggression was the illegitimate Zionist regime. Everyone saw that Iran was attacked in the midst of negotiations and that the country legitimately defended itself and stood firmly on the battlefield,” he said at a press conference in Tehran, Press TV reported.

“It was also evident that the US and Zionist regimes … violated fundamental principles of international law, crossed all red lines, committed historic crimes, and attacked Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities — despite Iran being a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).”

He also noted that Iran has maintained its readiness and vigilance in order to give a “necessary and proportionate response” to the enemy in the event of any possible aggression.

Meanwhile, Jahnagir said the enemy sought to bring Iranian people to the streets and create chaos and sedition, but the nation foiled the plot by showing an “exemplary and historic unity”.

He further pointed to the conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the country through the assassination of commanders and scientists, emphasizing, however, that the enemy received a swift response under the "wise guidance" of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who appointed capable successors for those assassinated.

“Relying on mercenaries, spies, and sabotage networks, the enemy also sought to target Iran’s internal security. But many infiltrators were identified and arrested thanks to the vigilance of the people and the efforts of judicial authorities,” he said.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also jumped on the bandwagon and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, Iranian armed forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the illegal aggression.

MNA/