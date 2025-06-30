Iran monitoring any Israeli movements in neighboring states

Addressing reporters at his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran has informed the relevant countries of related news reports, intelligence, and speculation in this regard.

"Without exception, all the neighboring countries have assured us that they will not allow the Zionist regime to misuse their space or territory for [Israel’s] aggressive actions against Iran,” he added, as quoted by Press TV.

He noted that the neighboring countries are certainly aware of their duties and commitments, both within the framework of good neighborliness policy and international law.

Based on international law, the Iranian spokesperson said, no country is permitted to allow other countries to use their territory for malicious actions against a third country.

Baghaei added that all the relevant countries have “explicitly and decisively” rejected reports about the misuse of their territory against Iran and assured Tehran that they would never give such permission in the future.

He emphasized that the issue is still under investigation, while the Iranian Armed Forces and security and military authorities are closely monitoring the reports in this regard.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also pursuing these cases seriously, Baghaei said.

Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13, assassinating senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists in targeted strikes before attacking nuclear and military sites and residential areas.

The Iranian Armed Forces responded with missile strikes as part of Operation True Promise III, which targeted many strategic sites across the Israeli-occupied territories.

On June 22, the United States joined the Israeli regime in the assault and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

IAEA’s ‘inappropriate’ report gave Israel an excuse to hit Iran’s nuclear facilities

Baghaei said the most recent “inappropriate” report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) provided an excuse for military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

He added that the US and the European trio of Britain, France, and Germany (E3), and some other countries have been explicitly pursuing a political approach to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

"We have always expected the Agency and its director general to adhere to their duties, regardless of political maneuvering," the Iranian spokesman emphasized.

He noted that the IAEA made mistakes, which had many consequences regarding Iran’s nuclear issue and made the continuation of bilateral cooperation in a normal manner quite irrational.

Germany’s description of Israel's aggression as ‘dirty work' eternal shame for Berlin

The Iranian spokesman said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s description of the Israeli regime’s blatant war of aggression against Iran as “dirty work” to justify it will bring a “historic and eternal shame” for Berlin.

Baghaei also criticized the “unacceptable” stance by Germany and France on the Israeli acts of aggression against Iran, saying Paris should be held answerable about its complicity in the war.

Every case of martyrdom, destruction in Iran example of Israel’s war crime

The Iranian spokesman said the Israeli regime committed multiple war crimes during its 12-day acts of aggression.

"Undoubtedly, every case of martyrdom and every case of destruction of a building in Iran constitutes a war crime, because these measures have been carried out without any justification or excuse,” Baghaei added.

He emphasized that the Zionist regime imposed a war on Iran’s entirety and identity as well as every Iranian individual.

This is the reason that Iranians stood united with complete cohesion in the face of the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression and would continue to resist any new adventurism, Baghaei pointed out.

