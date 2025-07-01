Iranian nation will stand against any bullying

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has recalled that Ashura and Tasu'a are symbols of honor, sacrifice, resistance, and defense against oppression and injustice for Iran, and said that the Iranian nation stands against any kind of bullying and threats with the help of Imam Hussein (AS).

On Monday evening, at the end of the funeral ceremony for five martyrs of the Israeli regime’s aggression in Astana Ashrafiyeh, Baghaei expressed condolences for the martyrdom of his compatriots in the Israeli regime’s brutal attack on the defenseless and civilian people of this city, and said that this volume of cruelty and crime is shocking.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the attack as a war crime and said that the Israeli regime, without any reason, killed Iranian citizens in this region.

The senior Iranian diplomat noted that they killed Iranians, including children, women, men, and the elderly, as well as Mohammad Reza Seddiqi Saber, who was a researcher.

