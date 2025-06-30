Iran strongly condemns Trump's remarks against Leader

In his customary vile language, the US president on Friday launched a tirade of abuse at Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, claiming that he had prevented the Israeli regime and the American armed forces from assassinating him.

"We took a position in a statement, saying that such mean statements are absolutely rejected and condemned," Baghaei told reporters in his weekly presser on Monday.

Trump's statements against the Leader have no effect other than hurting the feelings of millions of Iranians and Muslims, he added.

The Foreign Ministry has issued a statement strongly condemning US President Donald Trump’s offensive and insulting remarks about Iran’s Leader.

The ministry said that such rhetoric not only violates core principles of international norms—including the United Nations Charter’s emphasis on the right of nations to self-determination—but also constitutes “an affront to a venerable civilization” and wounds the sentiments of “hundreds of millions of Muslims across the region and the world.”

“Undoubtedly, insulting and bullying rhetoric against Iran and political and religious figures revered by Iranians and Muslims worldwide will only deepen global revulsion toward America’s short-sighted policies and further discredit its claims of seeking dialogue and engagement,” the statement read.

The ministry further advised US officials to abandon their offensive rhetoric and frequent shifts in their positions, and instead answer for the United States’ attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in gross violation of international law.

On Sunday night, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi issued a fatwa in which he declared anyone who threatens the Leader to be the Enemy of God, who has to be fought against according to Islamic teachings.

MNA/