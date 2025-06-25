Russia reacts to Iran decision for suspending coop. with IAEA

The Kremlin stated that the decision taken by the Iranian Parliament regarding the suspension of cooperation with the agency is the direct result of an unjustifiable attack on Iran.

The Kremlin also emphasized that the image of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was severely tarnished in the international arena after the US and Israeli aggression against Iran’s nuclear sites.

In reaction to US President Trump’s claims on the results of the US attack against Iran, Russia announced that no one has yet been able to obtain real estimates in this regard.

Moscow is in contact with its partners regarding Iran, saying that the situation looks worrying, the Kremlin added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian Parliament approved the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after an overwhelming vote.

In today's open session of the parliament, during the consideration of the general outline of the plan requiring the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, lawmakers agreed to the general outline of the plan with 221 votes in favor, no votes against, and one abstention out of a total of 223 representatives present in the session.

The decision followed US strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites, in violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter.

MA/6511547