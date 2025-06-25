BRICS countries say attacks on Iran violated UN Charter

"We express grave concern over the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," said the statement issued by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The group, where Brazil holds the rotating presidency this year, also called for making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

BRICS expressed concern over the attacks against Iran’s nuclear installations, saying they were carried out in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, TASS reported.

"BRICS remains committed to promoting international peace and security and to fostering diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the only sustainable path toward long-term stability in the region," the statement said.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 600 Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary citizens.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and several Iranian nuclear scientists were among those martyred in the strikes.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories and forced the regime to beg for a ceasefire.

The national funeral ceremony for these martyrs, along with other martyred commanders of the Zionist regime’s aggression, is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Tehran, starting at 8:00 AM from the main gate of Tehran University towards Azadi Square, with the massive participation of people and officials.

