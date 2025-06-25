Iran not relinquish its right to peaceful nuclear technology

Addressing the UN Disarmament Conference on Tuesday, Ali Bahreini emphasized that the United States, despite being both a permanent member of the UN Security Council and signatory of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.), collaborated with the Israeli regime and launched an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, relying on an unbalanced report by the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This attack targeted not only Iran, but also the entire global non-proliferation system, the ambassador added.

He criticized the US for working with a nuclear-armed regime that has not signed the NPT., warning that the act of aggression against Iran will leave a stain on US record with widespread consequences for international peace and security.

Bahreini stressed that since 1970, Iran has adhered to the NPT and advocated only for the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Nevertheless, Iran has faced unfair sanctions and military assaults on its safeguarded facilities.

He urged the UN, including the Security Council, the Secretary-General, and the IAEA, to respond swiftly and firmly to the gross violation of international law by the United States and Israeli regime.

He concluded by saying that Iran has consistently shown its resolve and strength in defending its land, people, and rights, and would not hesitate to protect itself if attacked.

During the session, the majority of the conference members condemned the US and Israeli military aggression against Iran and called for pursuing a peaceful resolution regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

MNA