Iran urges intl. bodies in London to condemn Israeli attacks

He made the appeal in letters to the heads of several international organizations based in London, including the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Secretary-General of the International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO), the Executive Director of the International Sugar Organization (ISO), the Director of the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC Funds), and the Executive Director of the International Grains Council (IGC).

Mousavi described the Israeli regime’s air, missile, and drone attacks on residential areas, public facilities, critical infrastructure, and Iran’s peaceful nuclear centers as a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and peremptory norms of international law.

He also warned of the consequences of the Israeli aggression against Iran for regional security and the non-proliferation regime.

Mousavi referred to the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran’s petrochemical and gas facilities in Assaluyeh, stating that this act poses a direct threat to maritime security and the marine satellite communication chain, endangering the functionality of emergency warning systems and maritime safety.

The attack on the coastal region of Assaluyeh contradicts states’ obligations under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code), which ensure the security of port infrastructure and international shipping, Mousavi wrote to the IMO Secretary-General.

He also warned about the repercussions of military aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities, emphasizing that these centers are under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and serve exclusively peaceful purposes.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, has exercised its inherent right to self-defense in protecting its sovereignty and national security through proportionate countermeasures and will continue to defend itself until these acts of aggression are halted completely.

Mousavi urged the international bodies to take an immediate, firm, and clear stance in condemning the Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear, energy, and maritime infrastructure.

MNA/IRN