  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2025, 5:12 PM

Parliament speaker:

Iran to halt coop. with IAEA till nuclear security guaranteed

Iran to halt coop. with IAEA till nuclear security guaranteed

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that Iran will suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) until the country’s nuclear security is guaranteed.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Ghalibaf wrote that any kind of cooperation with the agency, or submission of reports to them, and also entry of the agency’s inspectors to Iran will be strictly banned until the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities and scientists is ensured.

The generalities and details of the plan to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency were approved by the parliament unanimously.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Parliament approved the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after an overwhelming vote.

In today's open session of the parliament, during the consideration of the general outline of the plan requiring the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, lawmakers agreed to the general outline of the plan with 221 votes in favor, no votes against, and one abstention out of a total of 223 representatives present in the session.

MA/6511791

News ID 233663
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News