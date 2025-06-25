Pakistani defense min. slams Western hypocrisy over Iran

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, he condemned recent US and Israeli attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities as violations of international law and the UN Charter.

“Unlike Iran, the Westerners have destroyed the opportunity for diplomacy and are the cause of the beginning of the aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States,” he said.

Asif asserted that Iran had consistently sought negotiations, while the US and Israel had escalated tensions. “The Iranians have never left the negotiating table,” he said, referencing recent diplomatic efforts by Tehran to resolve a dispute over its nuclear program.

He censured Israel for waging “illegitimate aggression” against Iran and criticized the West for failing to hold the regime accountable. “It is ridiculous that the West always wants Iran to return to the negotiating table, because the Iranians did not leave,” he said.

The minister also denounced the IAEA for a biased stance, particularly regarding Israel’s nuclear program. “A regime that is not even a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)… can do anything and has the authorization to carry out any aggression,” he said, referring to Israel.

Asif linked recent regional tensions to a broader “Zionist conspiracy,” stressing that Israel seeks to destabilize neighboring Muslim countries. “They are at a level where they can trample on all international laws, human values and traditions,” he said.

In a message to Iran, Asif expressed solidarity, saying, “My message to my brothers and sisters in Iran is to stand firm and steadfast because God is with them.”

