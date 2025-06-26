Guardian Council approves plan to suspend IAEA cooperation

Hadi Tahan Nazif stated in an exclusive interview with local Iranian media on Thursday that the members of the Guardian Council reviewed the plan to require the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA and found it not to be in contradition to the Islamic principles and the Constitution.

He added that based on this resolution, considering the violation of national sovereignty and the attacks carried out against the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Zionist regime and the United States against the peaceful nuclear facilities of the country, as well as the jeopardization of the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the government is obliged to suspend any cooperation with the IAEA until the principles ensuring full respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran are met, especially regarding the security of nuclear scientists' centers and ensuring the inherent rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran to benefit from all rights stipulated in Article 4 of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, particularly concerning uranium enrichment.

The spokesperson of the Guardian Council emphasized that the determination of these matters will also be with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

The plan requiring the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA was approved by the parliament yesterday, Wednesday. The Guradian Council is vetting body.

MNA