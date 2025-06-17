Egypt leads 21 nations in issuing anti-Israel statement

Egypt has led a group of 21 nations in issuing a joint statement that condemns recent Israeli military attacks against Iran, calls for an immediate halt to hostilities and urges a return to diplomacy to de-escalate regional tensions.

The statement, initiated by Egypt following consultations between Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his counterparts, expressed a “categorical rejection and condemnation of Israel’s recent attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran since the 13th of June 2025.”

The signatories to the statement are: Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Chad, the Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Türkiye, the Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

It also condemned any actions that contravene international law and the UN Charter, while emphasizing the need to respect the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighbourliness.

The signatories highlighted the “imperative need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran,” expressing “great concern regarding this dangerous escalation, which threatens to have serious consequences on the peace and stability of the entire region.”

A central demand in the statement was the “urgent necessity of establishing a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction,” which it said should apply to all states in the region without exception. The countries also called for all nations in the Middle East to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The joint statement underscored the “paramount importance of refraining from targeting nuclear facilities that are under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards,” describing such acts as a violation of international law and the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Calling for a “swift return to the path of negotiations,” the nations affirmed that diplomacy and dialogue “remain the only viable path to resolving crises in the region” and that military means cannot bring about a lasting resolution.

The statement also affirmed the importance of “safeguarding the freedom of navigation in international waterways” and refraining from actions that undermine maritime security.

