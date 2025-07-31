Iran worried about escalation of internal crisis in Sudan

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed concern over the developments in Sudan, stating that the announcement of a parallel government in Sudan contradicts the principle of national sovereignty and the integrity of thaat country.

He warned about the devastating effects and consequences of the crisis on the stability and security of Sudan.

Baghaei emphasized the necessity of respecting the territorial integrity and unity of Sudan, calling the continued foreign intervention in the affairs of the African country very harmful. He stressed that the solution to the crisis in Sudan is the cessation of hostilities and the initiation of intra-Sudanese dialogue without foreign intervention.

