UN expresses concern over escalating tension in Sudan

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said attacks from Thursday through Sunday on villages near Bara in North Kordofan reportedly killed at least 300 people, including children and pregnant women. Many more were injured, with homes looted and burned, and people displaced, Xinhua news agency reported.

OCHA said disrupted communication links are hindering efforts to confirm the number of casualties.

The office also said it was alarmed by reports of renewed shelling in El-Obeid, the state capital. The attack is deepening fears and insecurity.

OCHA said that in West Kordofan State, assaults on the villages of Al-Fulah and Abu Zabad reportedly killed more than 20 people. The violence included an airstrike on a school sheltering displaced families. Humanitarian operations were also affected.

"These incidents are yet another tragic reminder of the relentless toll the conflict is taking on civilians across Sudan," the office said. OCHA emphasized that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, homes, shelters and humanitarian assets, must never be targeted, and called on all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law fully.

MA/PR