Iran’s decision on NPT strictly hinges on war developments

Speaking to Al Mayadeen TV Network, Reza Najafi held Tel Aviv responsible if Tehran decides to exit the treaty.

“[Iran’s] decision to withdraw from NPT or not depends on upcoming developments.”

“The responsibility for any action regarding the withdrawal from the NPT lies with Israel.”

He urged the IAEA’s Board of Governors to take serious action to condemn the Israeli aggression.

The Iranian official said the Israeli regime is under the illusion that Iran is unable to defend itself. Since June 13, Israel has targeted multiple Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned that the Zionist regime must now await “severe punishment” for its aggression.

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been conducting heavy retaliatory attacks against the occupied territories.

MNA