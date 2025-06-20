Italy-Arab Friendship Association condemns Israeli aggression

The Italy-Arab Friendship Association has launched a movement to confront the current situation, which includes Israel’s barbaric aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ongoing devastating war against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, repeated attacks on Lebanon, and the continued occupation of Lebanese territories.

In this regard, the Executive Office of the Italy-Arab Friendship Association emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran pays the price for supporting the oppressed, particularly the Palestinians. The Association’s statement also stressed the necessity of respecting the legitimate human rights of the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state.

Members of the Association’s Executive Office, its overseas representatives, and branch officials unanimously condemned Israel’s barbaric aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it as "blatant and dangerous."

The Executive Office further called on all its branches and supporters to take immediate action in all Italian cities and overseas branches to end the occupiers’ aggressive policies threatening the stability of the entire region. The Executive Office emphasized that the Islamic Republic pays a heavy price for aiding the oppressed Palestinian people."

