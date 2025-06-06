Yemen launches hypersonic strike on Israel Ben Gurion airport

Yahya Saree, the Yemeni army spokesman, said in a statement late on Thursday that the anti-Israel operation, conducted with a Palestine two hypersonic ballistic missile, was in support of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and “in response to its aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut.”

“The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Lod Airport in the occupied area of Yaffa using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile,” Saree said, according to Press TV.

“The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, forcing millions of occupying Zionists to flee to shelters and halting air traffic at the airport.”

The spokesman underlined that the Yemeni Armed Forces saluted "all the steadfast, loyal, and sincere resistance fighters in proud, glorious, and dignified Gaza, and throughout Palestine—the frontline defenders of the entire Islamic nation."

The statement reaffirmed the Yemeni people's and their Armed Forces' unwavering stance alongside the Palestinian people and their resistance “until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”

Thursday’s ballistic missile attack marks the first time Yemen announced it had operated against the Israeli-occupied territories in response to the regime’s onslaught on Lebanese soil.

The Israeli occupation carried out eight airstrikes targeting residential buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb on Thursday, with Israeli Channel 14 saying the attack was in coordination with the United States.

