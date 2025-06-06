80,000 mark Eid at Al-Aqsa despite Israeli blockades

Worshipers traveled from across occupied Palestine to the compound in occupied al-Quds, facing a heavy Israeli security presence at the entrances to the Old City.

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli occupation forces deployed checkpoints, inspected IDs, and blocked access for many attempting to reach the mosque. Still, the massive turnout underscored the religious and national significance of Eid al-Adha at Al-Aqsa.

Witnesses reported that Israeli forces stationed at multiple Old City gates created bottlenecks and denied entry to scores of Palestinian worshipers, including women and the elderly. Rights groups and religious authorities condemned the measures as part of a broader policy of Israeli restrictions on worship in occupied al-Quds.

Following the conclusion of prayers, a group of Israeli settlers entered through Bab al-Asbat, chanting provocative slogans, an act viewed by Palestinians as deliberate provocation on a sacred day.

In a parallel move in the occupied West Bank, Israeli occupation forces barred Muslim worshipers from accessing the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil on the first day of Eid al-Adha. The closure extended to the mosque’s courtyards, gates, and surrounding facilities, further fueling tensions.

Munjid al-Jabari, Acting Director General of al-Khalil Endowments, told WAFA news agency that Israeli forces also blocked access to the mosque’s eastern gate. According to al-Jabari, this marked the seventh time this year that access had been denied at the Ibrahimi Mosque, particularly during Fridays, Laylat al-Qadr, and both Eid holidays.

Al-Jabari emphasized that the Islamic Waqf refused to accept a partial handover of the mosque. “We have a firm position against accepting an incomplete handover,” he said, stressing that the decision sends “a clear message that any infringement on Muslim rights in their holy sites will never be accepted.”

He urged Palestinians to increase their presence at the mosque during religious occasions to defend its Islamic identity, calling on the international community to intervene and pressure "Israel" to halt its aggressive measures aimed at turning the site into what he described as a “Talmudic synagogue.”

This year’s Hajj also took place against the backdrop of escalating bloodshed across the region, with "Israel’s" genocide on Gaza entering its 21st month. The relentless bombardment, mass displacement, and starvation tactics used against Palestinians have drawn global condemnation of "Israel".

MNA