Iran Araghchi, Hezbollah chief discuss regional issues

"We emphasize the importance of bilateral relations with Lebanon and Iran's willingness to assist Lebanon and stand by it on the basis of mutual respect and strengthening cooperation," Araghchi said in this meeting.

Sheikh Naim Qassem also emphasized the importance of Iran's positive role in the region and its support for the resistance and the Palestinian people, saying, "We appreciate the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khamenei, the presidency, government, and people of Iran for their continued support for the Lebanese nation and resistance."

In this meeting, Hezbollah's Secretary General explained "Hezbollah's firm belief and tireless efforts to revive Lebanon, maintain its stability and sovereignty, and expel the occupiers from this country."

MNA/