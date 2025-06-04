Israel a cancerous tumor, it must be eradicated

Adressing the 36th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise, Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ruhollah Khomeini, said, "The Islamic Revolution was undoubtedly the most popular in history."

The spirit of religious awakening crossed the borders of Iran and reached Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, and other free nations, he said.

Regarding the Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza, he said, "The world failed a major test regarding the crimes of the Zionist regime, and this criminal was not even condemned in the eyes of the world, and even countries did not show the slightest protest against the crimes committed in Gaza.

"Israel is a cancerous tumor that must be eradicated. What should this criminal regime do to make the world realize that it has no sense of humanity?" Khomeini said, criticizing the silence of countries in the face of enormous crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Palestine.

MNA/