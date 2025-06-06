Lebanon condemns Israel’s aggression on Beirut

Lebanese leaders on Thursday firmly slammed the regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire deal.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the Israeli strikes, describing them as a “systematic and deliberate assault on Lebanon’s security, stability, and economy,” according top Press TV.

He urged the international community to prevent Israel from continuing its aggression and compel the regime to fully withdraw from the Lebanese territory.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also strongly denounced Israel’s attacks, calling them a “flagrant” violation of all international agreements.

President Aoun, in a statement, voiced "firm condemnation of the Israeli aggression" and "flagrant violation of an international accord... on the eve of a sacred religious festival."

Similarly, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on all Lebanese citizens to unite in the face of the regime’s aggression against the country.

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon also called for an immediate halt to actions that could further undermine the ceasefire.

The coordinator called on all parties to use diplomatic channels to prevent any unnecessary and dangerous escalation.

Following significant losses sustained over nearly 14 months of conflict and the failure to meet its objectives in the offensive against Lebanon, Israel was compelled to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah. This ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024.

Since the commencement of the agreement, the occupying forces have been launching assaults on Lebanon, including airstrikes throughout the Arab nation, breaching the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon announced its decision to extend the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

