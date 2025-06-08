Yemeni missiles disrupt return of flights to Tel Aviv

Israeli media have acknowledged that international aviation remains disrupted as major airlines continue to avoid launching flights to Tel Aviv amid ongoing missile threats from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement.

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah network, an Israeli financial outlet reported that the Zionist regime's aviation sector is still facing a significant crisis. Despite the limited resumption of some flights, normal operations have not yet resumed.

The report states that several major global airlines are still refraining from flying to Ben Gurion Airport, and their return has been delayed indefinitely. The possibility of further postponement is also under consideration.

The continued missile attacks by Yemeni forces have been cited as a key factor behind the aviation instability.

In addition, the report highlights that ticket prices remain unusually high due to the imbalance between supply and heavy summer demand.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

