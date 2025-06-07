Yemen’s Ansarullah launches missile attack on Israel

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has launched another missile attack targeting the occupied Palestinian territories, as part of its continued support for the oppressed and besieged people of Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, the strike triggered widespread panic among Israeli settlers, with many fleeing to shelters in fear for their lives.

Zionist sources confirmed that at least one ballistic missile was fired from Yemen toward the occupied lands. However, no casualties or material damage have been reported as of yet.

Ansarullah has repeatedly stated that its operations are in direct response to Israeli aggression against Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and form part of a broader regional resistance strategy.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

