Palestine, Gaza are flagbearer of resistance: senior cleric

Speaking in today's Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Aboutorabi Fard celebrated the Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) to the Iranian people, and pointed to the outstanding position of Prophet Abraham (AS) as "a symbol of rationality, knowledge, and steadfastness on the straight path".

By testing the sacrifice, God placed two exceptional human beings on the stage to teach humanity the highest lesson of servitude and submission, he underlined.

The senior cleric emphasized that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) was one of the outstanding and prominent figures in the Islamic world.

“All of us should make our utmost effort to elevate and develop the political thought of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and know the threats and opportunities and utilize all our capacity to turn threats into opportunities,” the cleric opined.

Imam Khomeini (RA) was a symbol of reliance on truth and courage, and he created political movements and great social and cultural transformations in the country, Tehran Friday prayers leader stressed.

Aboutorabi Fard then referred to the 45-year resistance of the Islamic Revolution against the Global Arrogance and noted, “Just as Abraham (Peace Be Upon Him) remained steadfast in the most difficult divine tests, the Islamic Ummah, thanks to the School of Imam Khomeini (RA), has stood firm against the Global Arrogance and today, Palestine and Gaza are the standard-bearers of the resistance.”

