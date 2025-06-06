20 killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza on Eid al-Adha 1st day

On the first day of Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's holiest festivals, Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes and artillery attacks across the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, killing 20 people and injuring several others, according to eyewitnesses and medical sources, Anadolu news agency reported.

Despite the festive occasion, many Palestinians performed Eid prayers amid the rubble of their destroyed homes, as Israel’s genocidal war continues to devastate the besieged enclave.

In southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes carried out multiple raids in Khan Younis, while heavy artillery targeted residential neighborhoods in the central, northern, and eastern parts of the city, witnesses said.

Plumes of smoke rose across southern Khan Younis as shelling and air raids intensified.

According to medical sources, a child was shot dead by Israeli forces near the Al-Saraya detention area in Khan Younis. Another civilian succumbed to injuries sustained in a previous Israeli strike on the city.

Four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when an Israeli drone struck a mobile phone charging station set up between tents sheltering displaced families west of Khan Younis.

MA/PR