Iran backs Palestine upgraded status as observer state at ILO

Pepresentative of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Gholam-Hossein Hosseininia read a statement in support of the Palestinian people at the 113th session of the International Labor Conference of the ILO in Geneva on Saturday.

Commending the resilience of the Palestinians, Hosseininia said that “the Islamic Republic firmly supports Palestine’s ILO membership, which will enable Palestinian workers and institutions to defend their rights, and help rebuild their devastated economy.”

“The Iranian government and people express their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinians, especially the residents of Gaza, who continue to suffer unimaginable suffering and hardship,” the statement read, adding that Israel’s relentless attacks and a prolonged blockade have reduced Gaza to rubble, and destroyed livelihoods.

Highlighting the killing of UN staff, journalists, and medical personnel in Israeli attacks, the Iranian representative called these actions, coupled with the systematic destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Palestine was formally recognized as an observer state at the ILO in a majority vote, a major step forward for Palestinian rights and representation in the multilateral system.

The decision aligns the ILO’s position with the United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on all specialized UN agencies to expand Palestine’s participation rights.

This recognition strengthens the ability of Palestinian representatives to defend the rights of workers and contribute fully to the ILO’s tripartite discussions.

