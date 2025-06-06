Pezeshkian, Pashinyan stress deepening ties in phone call

In the telephone call on Friday, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated President Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of Eid-e-Ghorban, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Eid AL-Adha.



The two politicians discussed issues related to the Armenia-Iran bilateral agenda, as well as matters concerning regional security.

The Armenian leader referred to the very good level of relations between his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that Yerevan officials are looking forward to the visit of Pezeshkian to Yerevan to meet closely and discuss and consult on the realization of common goals and securing the interests of the two nations.

The President, for his part, appreciated the sincere congratulations of the Prime Minister of Armenia, and, referring to the historical, cultural and friendly ties between the two nations, and emphasized the importance of deep-rooted and stable bilateral relations.

Referring to the special position of the Republic of Armenia in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pezeshkian stated, "No doubt that the relations between the two countries will remain strong and will be strengthened as time passes in the light of mutual will. We are eager to travel to Armenia and the necessary planning for this trip will be put on the agenda."

