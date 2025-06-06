Iran's embassy in Beirut marks Imam Khomeini death anniv.

A large number of Lebanese politicians and religious scholars from Islamic and Christian communities took part in the ceremony on Thursday evening.

During the ceremony, Lebanese lawmaker Mohammad Raad appreciated Imam Khomeini (RA)’s legacy, saying that the Islamic resistance is deeply rooted in the conscience of people, making the resistance unyielding to any plot aimed at weakening it.

Raad also said that the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, will not yield to pressures, having successfully preserved Lebanon and established a narrative of deterrence. He said that Hezbollah is committed to protecting national sovereignty of the country.

According to the legislator, Lebanese people are a nation of resistance and will continue to fight as part of an undefeatable cause.

Imam Khomeini passed away from illness in 1989, aged 87.

MA/6490122