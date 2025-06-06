Eid al-Adha symbol of solidarity among Muslims

Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, is a major Muslim holiday celebrated globally for three to four days, symbolizing self-sacrifice.

It falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and is the second major Muslim festival after Eid al-Fitr. Also known as the "Big Eid," "Sacrifice Day," or "Pilgrims Day," Eid al-Adha begins with a special prayer called "Salat ul-Eid," typically held in open prayer yards.

Muslims worldwide attend special prayers in mosques and Islamic centers.

People in Pakistan think that one meaningful way to honor and support the Palestinian cause during Eid al-Adha is by incorporating Palestine-themed mehndi designs into our celebrations.

Mehndi, a traditional and beloved form of body art, can be a powerful medium to express solidarity among Muslims.

By adorning our hands with symbols of Palestinian heritage, such as the keffiyeh, olive branch, or the Palestinian flag, we not only beautify ourselves but also make a statement of unity and support.

In Iran, prayers are held in mosques and open areas, with religious texts recited throughout the country.

Affluent families sacrifice a ritually acceptable animal (sheep, goat, camel, or cow), distributing the meat among themselves, the poor, and their community.

Eid al-Adha is also a time for visiting loved ones and exchanging gifts. In Iran, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution often grants pardons or commuted sentences on this occasion.

Eid al-Adha is a public holiday in Muslim countries, including Iran.

The holiday commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as commanded by God, who then provided a ram as a substitute. This story is recounted in the Qur'an.

Eid al-Adha is significant as the Day of Sacrifice marks the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, a mandatory religious duty for able-bodied and financially capable Muslims. The pilgrimage is believed to cleanse the soul and foster unity. Around 2.5 million pilgrims participate annually, performing acts of worship and reaffirming their faith at sites like the Kaaba.

Eid celebrations often start with extra morning prayers. Those who can afford it sacrifice an animal, often purchased at special livestock markets. A portion of the sacrificed animal's meat is distributed to the person sacrificing, their family and friends, and those in need. Some Muslims donate the value of an animal to charities that conduct remote sacrifices and distribute the meat to vulnerable populations.

Eid al-Adha is an opportunity for all Muslims to carry out similar rituals and show their solidarity with the important values shared by Muslim communities.

Beyond the rituals and traditions, Eid al-Adha underscores the values of empathy, generosity, and communal support. It is a time to reflect on our blessings and to extend a helping hand to those less fortunate.

The act of sacrifice, whether literal or symbolic, serves as a reminder of our commitment to a higher purpose and our responsibility to care for one another.

In many Muslim communities, elaborate feasts are prepared, and homes are adorned with festive decorations.

Children receive gifts, and families gather to share meals and create lasting memories.

The spirit of togetherness and gratitude permeates the atmosphere, fostering a sense of unity and shared identity.

Eid al-Adha is a time for renewal and a reminder of the importance of compassion and understanding in our interactions with others.

Moreover, the global celebration of Eid al-Adha highlights the diversity within the Muslim world.

While the core rituals remain the same, cultural expressions and local traditions add unique flavors to the festivities in different regions.

From the vibrant street decorations in Pakistan to the communal meals in Indonesia, each community showcases its distinctive heritage while united in faith.

In recent years, the use of technology has also played a role in enhancing the Eid experience.

Online platforms facilitate donations to charities, connecting affluent Muslims with those in need across the globe. Social media platforms become virtual spaces for sharing greetings, recipes, and images of Eid celebrations, fostering a sense of global community.

As Eid al-Adha approaches each year, Muslims around the world eagerly anticipate the opportunity to reconnect with their faith, strengthen their communities, and express their gratitude for the blessings in their lives.

The holiday serves as a powerful reminder of the values that unite them and their shared commitment to creating a more just and compassionate world.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour