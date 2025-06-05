Iran, Iraq presidents discuss bilateral ties

During a phone conversation with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, President Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to the Iraqi government and people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice.

Pezeshkian emphasized the historical and cultural ties between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, stating that his administration is committed to enhancing unity with Islamic countries, including Iraq, to ensure the dignity of Muslim states.

In response, President Rashid expressed gratitude to President Pezeshkian for the call and congratulated the Iranian government and people on this Islamic occasion, wishing peace, welfare, security, and prosperity for Iran.

He noted that Iran-Iraq relations are currently at a high level, underscoring the Iraqi government's readiness to enhance coordination and cooperation with Tehran. Rashid expressed optimism that such efforts will lead to mutual achievements and sustainable development for both nations.

In conclusion, the Iraqi president requested his Iranian counterpart to convey his warm greetings to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the great people of Iran.

MP/President.ir