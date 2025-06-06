“Ruhollah”: A literary chronicle of Imam Khomeini’s era

Rather than solely narrating the life of the founder of the Islamic Republic, “Ruhollah,” intricately weaves the historical and political landscape of Iran from his birth to his passing.

Published by Shahrestan Adab, Ruhollah offers a detailed and immersive account of Imam Khomeini’s journey, employing creative storytelling techniques to engage a broad audience.

Hakimian’s approach distinguishes the book from conventional academic biographies, making it accessible to students, scholars, and general readers alike.

A significant portion of the book focuses on the socio-political climate of Iran during Khomeini’s lifetime.

For instance, the fourth chapter begins with a vivid depiction of the massive crowds attending the funeral of Ayatollah Boroujerdi in Qom, later transitioning into an exploration of Boroujerdi’s years in Iran.

Similarly, the seventh chapter opens with the assassination of then-Prime Minister Hassan Ali Mansour, leading to Khomeini’s historic speech against the Capitulation Law.

Hakimian’s narrative boldly covers all phases of Imam Khomeini’s life, striving to craft a historical novel that resonates with readers.

The book meticulously details Khomeini’s leadership during the Islamic Revolution, his exile to Turkey and Najaf, and his teachings on Velayat-e Faqih in Najaf.

Unlike many biographies that conclude with the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ruhollah extends into the post-Islamic Revolution years, analyzing Khomeini’s role in navigating Iran through the turbulent 1980s, including political assassinations, economic sanctions, and the Iran-Iraq War.

Hakimian emphasizes Khomeini’s mystical and philosophical dimensions, arguing that his spiritual depth was instrumental in guiding Iran through crises.

The book portrays Khomeini’s resilience, particularly in moments of personal loss, such as the death of his son, Mustafa, which he described as divine hidden blessings rather than a tragedy.

Through its rich storytelling and historical depth, Ruhollah offers a fresh perspective on Imam Khomeini’s legacy, making it a compelling read for those interested in Iran’s modern history and the Islamic Revolution.

Imam Khomeini was born on September 24, 1902 (Jumada II 20, 1320) in Khomein, central Iran, coinciding with the anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra's birthday (celebrated according to the lunar calendar).

Following the death of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Hossein Borujerdi in 1963, Imam Khomeini became a Marja.

He spent over 14 years in exile, primarily in Najaf, Iraq. His exile began in Turkey on November 4, 1964, where he resided in Bursa for less than a year, hosted by Turkish Colonel Ali Cetiner. In October 1965, he relocated to Najaf, remaining there until 1978 when Saddam Hussein forced his departure. He then moved to Neauphle le Château in France.

In the early 1970s, Imam Khomeini delivered a series of lectures in Najaf on Islamic Government, later published as Islamic Government or Guardianship of the Islamic Jurists (velayat-e faqih). This seminal work articulated his vision for governance.

On February 1, 1979, two weeks after the Shah fled Iran, Imam Khomeini returned triumphantly amidst the ongoing anti-Shah revolution. An estimated three million Iranians welcomed him.

On February 11, the armed forces commanders declared their support for Imam Khomeini and the revolution.

With the armed forces' neutrality and the collapse of the Shah's regime, Shapour Bakhtiar, the last Prime Minister under Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, fled to France.

This event marked the end of 2500 years of monarchy in Iran. Imam Khomeini called for peace and order, and the independent Islamic Republic of Iran was officially established.

Imam Khomeini died of illness in 1989 at the age of 87.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour