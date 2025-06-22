Fordow had been evacuated before attack: Qom lawmaker

Speaking to local Iranian media, the representative of Qom in the Iranian parliament Mohammad Manan Raeisi assured that Fordow nuclear facility had not sustained serious damage contrary to the US President's claim.

He said that only the part that was on the ground had been damages which can be restored.

Raeisi said assured the people in the region that there was no radioactive emission after the aggression as the risky material had been evacuvated from the site.

He said that it is now Iran's trun how to respond to the US president's foolish action in attacking Iranian nuclear sites.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the US President Donald Trump claimed that the three Iranian facilities had been bombed.

A Qom official confirmed the attack saying that only a prt of the Fordow site had been hit.

