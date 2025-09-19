Written by By Seyyed Mojtaba Zakeri Shandizi, “Role of Velayat-e Faqih in Islamic and Iranian Civilization” offers a comprehensive exploration of the theological and historical foundations of Islamic leadership, with a focus on the concept of Velayat-e Faqih, or “Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist.”

For readers outside Iran, this concept may be unfamiliar, yet it is central to the political and spiritual identity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Rooted in Shi'a belief, Velayat-e Faqih holds that in the absence of the infallible Imam, a qualified Islamic jurist should guide society. This idea was formalized by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, and remains a cornerstone of Iran’s governance.

Zakeri Shandizi frames this leadership model as a continuation of divine guidance, beginning with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and extending through the Twelve Imams of Shi'a Islam.

He argues that this spiritual lineage culminates in the institution of Velayat-e Faqih, which he presents as the only legitimate path to justice, prosperity, and salvation for the Muslim community.

The book positions Iran as the living embodiment of this divine order, portraying its political system as a beacon of Islamic revival and resistance against global oppression.

The author draws on a wide range of religious sources to support his thoughts, weaving together theology, history, and contemporary politics.

Shandizi emphasizes the role of Iran’s clerical leadership in shaping post-Islamic Revolution society, highlighting figures like Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as pivotal agents of Islamic awakening.

The book also examines Shi'a political movements in Iraq and Lebanon, suggesting that Iran’s model has inspired similar efforts across the region.

The author begins by meticulously grounding Velayat-e Faqih in its theological bedrock. He traces a unbroken chain of divine authority, or Wilayah, beginning with the absolute authority of God, manifested through the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and subsequently transferred to the Twelve Imams of Shi'a Islam.

This spiritual lineage is the absolute core of the author's thesis. He argues that with the Occultation of the Twelfth Imam in 941 CE, the Muslim community (Ummah) was not left leaderless or adrift.

Instead, a portion of the Imam's authority—specifically, the responsibility for social and political guidance—devolved upon the most learned and just jurists of the age (Fuqaha).

The book dedicates significant effort to analyzing classical juristic opinions, building a historical case that the concept, while formalized in the 20th century, has deep roots in traditional Shi'a thought.

It is at this juncture that Zakeri Shandizi introduces the revolutionary contribution of Imam Khomeini (RA).

The book details how Imam Khomeini (RA), in his seminal lectures in Najaf (later published as "Islamic Government: Governance of the Jurist"), synthesized these classical ideas into a proactive and comprehensive political system.

Imam Khomeini (RA) argued that in the face of modern secular and oppressive regimes, passive waiting for the Imam's return was tantamount to neglecting religious duty.

Instead, he asserted that the establishment of a state under the guidance of a qualified Faqih (Jurist) was not just permissible but obligatory (Wajib) for Muslims to enact justice and implement Islamic law (Sharia) in its entirety.

Following this theological and historical foundation, the book pivots to examine the Islamic Republic of Iran as the living, breathing embodiment of this divine order.

Zakeri Shandizi frames the 1979 Revolution in Iran not as a typical political upheaval but as a profound spiritual awakening—a divine victory that replaced a tyrannical, West-centric monarchy with the first modern government based on the principle of Velayat-e Faqih.

He portrays Iran as a beacon of Islamic revival and a unique model of resistance against global oppression, both political and cultural.

The narrative celebrates the leadership of Imam Khomeini and his successor, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as pivotal agents of this awakening, guiding the nation through war, economic siege, and constant cultural warfare with unwavering principle.

The scope of the work extends beyond Iran's borders. A significant portion of the text is devoted to analyzing the broader influence of this model on regional Shi'a political movements.

The author examines the profound impact of the Islamic Revolution on the formation and ideology of groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and various political entities in Iraq, suggesting that the success of Velayat-e Faqih in Iran provided a powerful template and a source of ideological inspiration for Shi'a communities seeking political empowerment and religious authenticity across West Asia. This "Axis of Resistance" is framed not as a geopolitical bloc, but as a spiritual alliance united under the overarching principle of divine guardianship and opposition to modern imperialism.

Throughout its thirteen chapters, the book delves into a wide array of supporting topics that enrich its central argument. It explores the foundational event of Ghadir Khumm, which is the explicit designation of Imam Ali (AS) as the Prophet's successor, thus establishing the principle of divine appointment. It dedicates chapters to the spiritual significance of martyrdom and resistance, presenting them as sacred duties in the defense of the Islamic country and its values. Furthermore, the book offers a robust critique of Western cultural influence, framing it as a soft-war tactic designed to undermine Islamic identity from within. In this context, the religious scholars, under the guidance of the Wali-e Faqih, are presented as the frontline defenders of the community's spiritual and cultural integrity.

The final chapters are arguably the most aspirational, reflecting on Iran's perceived role in a global divine plan. The author contemplates the Islamic Republic of Iran as a catalyst for the eventual emergence of a just, divinely guided world order, anticipating the return of the Twelfth Imam (Imam Mahdi). In this eschatological vision, the current system of Velayat-e Faqih is a preparatory stage, a necessary fortress of faith, maintaining and expanding the boundaries of Islamic governance until the ultimate revelation.

In conclusion, while "Role of Velayat-e Faqih in Islamic and Iranian Civilization" is deeply and unapologetically rooted in a specific Shi'a theological and Iranian political ideology, its value to an academic audience is immense.

It provides an indispensable primary source for understanding the intellectual and spiritual framework that underpins the Islamic Republic of Iran. For scholars of political theory, it offers a challenging alternative to secular models of governance.

For students of religion and Middle Eastern studies, it provides a rich, detailed account of how faith, law, and political power are seamlessly intertwined in one of the world's most significant and enduring revolutionary states.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour