From the Riverside to the Ocean: Life story of Morteza Ansari

The English edition was translated by Seyyed Ali Erteza and published by Bab Al-Ridha Publications, making its debut in Canada, the UK, Australia, Tanzania, and Kenya.

Originally published by Ketab-e Jamkaran in Iran, the novel tells the inspiring story of Sheikh Morteza Ansari, a prominent 19th-century Islamic jurist and theologian.

Revered as Sheikh al-A'zam (the Greatest Sheikh), Sheikh Ansari is known for his deep influence on Shiite jurisprudence and for mentoring disciples who later played pivotal roles in Middle Eastern history, including Mirza Hassan Shirazi, who issued the famous fatwa against the British tobacco concession during the Qajar era.

The novel blends biography and history, bringing to life events such as the Iran-Russia wars and British interference in Iran.

By narrating Sheikh Ansari's spiritual fervor and intellectual legacy in a fictionalized style, Yaminpour offers readers an intimate glimpse into a transformative era of Shi’a thought and resistance.

Nakhl o Narenj has already seen wide acclaim in Iran, with over 96,000 copies printed, and was previously translated into Arabic for publication across Arab nations.

This novel offers a richly imagined retelling of the life of Sheikh Morteza Ansari, one of the most influential Shi’a scholars of the 19th century.

Through a narrative that combines historical events and spiritual introspection, the book explores his rise from a modest background in Dezful to becoming the highest-ranking religious authority in Najaf.

As the story unfolds, readers witness not only Sheikh Ansari's deep personal devotion and scholarly contributions to Islamic jurisprudence but also his mentorship of students who would shape the political and religious landscape of the region.

Interwoven with moments of national struggle—like the Tobacco Protest and foreign pressures on Iran—the novel paints a vivid picture of faith, resistance, and legacy.

The translation of "Nakhl o Narenj" into English makes this important work accessible to a wider global audience, allowing readers unfamiliar with Persian to delve into the life and times of a towering figure in Shi'a Islam.

"From the Riverside to the Ocean" promises to be more than just a historical biography; it is a window into the intellectual and spiritual currents that shaped a pivotal period in Middle Eastern history.

The novel invites readers to explore themes of faith, scholarship, and resistance against the backdrop of political upheaval and foreign intervention.

It delves into the heart of Sheikh Ansari's teachings and his profound impact on his students, many of whom went on to become influential leaders and thinkers in their own right.

Through Yaminpour's narrative lens, Sheikh Ansari emerges not only as a religious authority but also as a symbol of Iranian resilience and intellectual prowess.

The English edition, therefore, is a valuable contribution to both historical literature and the understanding of Shi'a Islamic thought, offering a nuanced and engaging portrait of a man whose legacy continues to resonate today.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour