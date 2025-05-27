Iran thanks Oman for active role in indirect nuclear talks

President Pezeshkian made the comments in a meeting with "Haitham bin Tariq Al Said", Sultan of Oman in Muscat on Tuesday.

Stating that Iran and Oman have shared potential that they can use for the welfare and progress of each other and other nations in the region, the President said that "We appreciate the active and constructive role of the Sultanate of Oman in the indirect negotiations process, and we hope that this process will lead to good results."

In the presence of Pezeshkai and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the officials of the two nations signed as many as 18 documents for cooperation.

According to a report by the official website of the Iranian Presidency, President.ir, the signed documents aim to institutionalize bilateral cooperation and expand their ties in the legal, economic, political, cultural, educational, health, defense, media, technology, energy, and mining fields.

KI