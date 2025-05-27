VIDEO: Official reception ceremony for President Pezeshkian

Cannons were also fired as part of the reception ceremony.
The president's trip is a a two-day visit and is taking place at the official invitation of "Haitham bin Tariq Al Said", Sultan of Oman.
TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – A guard of honor was arranged at Al Alam Palace in Muscat on Tuesday in honor of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who started a two-day state visit to the neighboring country.
