May 27, 2025, 5:05 PM

VIDEO: Official reception ceremony for President Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – A guard of honor was arranged at Al Alam Palace in Muscat on Tuesday in honor of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who started a two-day state visit to the neighboring country.

Cannons were also fired as part of the reception ceremony. 

The president's trip is a a two-day visit and is taking place at the official invitation of "Haitham bin Tariq Al Said", Sultan of Oman.

