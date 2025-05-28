Iran comments on latest status of nuclear talks with US

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, reacted to Western media reports regarding the latest status of US-Iran negotiations by saying consultations are ongoing to determine the time and location of the next round of talks. Once finalized, the Sultanate of Oman will announce the details.

Baghaei reiterated that, as previously stated, the only subjects discussed between Iran and the United States are the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions, and no other issues are on the agenda.

Emphasizing the priority of ending “unjust sanctions,” Baghaei asserted that the Iranian negotiating team will spare no effort to remove US sanctions, which he described as illegal and in violation of international law and human rights. He said Iran measures the seriousness of the US based on its actions in lifting sanctions.

He categorically rejected speculation about Iran’s assumed flexibility on uranium enrichment, calling it a foundational and inseparable part of the country's nuclear industry. He stated that any proposal contradicting this principle or undermining this right is unacceptable.

Regarding reports about possible dimensions of a potential agreement, Baghaei said such claims are purely media speculation and cannot be confirmed, as they are often released with various motives.

MP/Spox. channel