Iran’s Chamipa wins gold at 2026 Asian Boxing U17 C'ship

According to Tehran Times, Chamipa defeated Hasan Salem from Jordan 4-1 in the final weight of 57kg.Chamipa had defeated boxers from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on his way to the final.

Farzan Ahmadi lost to Uzbekistan’s Abduvohid Abdumajidov 4-1 in the final weight of 70kg.

Also, Mohammadyasin Ziar was defeated against Sabyrzhan Sagym of Kazakhstan in the final bout of +80kg.

The Asian Boxing U15, U17 Championships 2026 took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from May 1 to 15.

MNA