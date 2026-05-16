  1. Sports
May 16, 2026, 10:24 PM

Iran’s Chamipa wins gold at 2026 Asian Boxing U17 C'ship

Iran’s Chamipa wins gold at 2026 Asian Boxing U17 C'ship

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Matin Chamipa of Iran claimed a gold medal at the Asian Boxing U17 Championship on Friday.

According to Tehran Times, Chamipa defeated Hasan Salem from Jordan 4-1 in the final weight of 57kg.Chamipa had defeated boxers from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on his way to the final.

Farzan Ahmadi lost to Uzbekistan’s Abduvohid Abdumajidov 4-1 in the final weight of 70kg.

Also, Mohammadyasin Ziar was defeated against Sabyrzhan Sagym of Kazakhstan in the final bout of +80kg.

The Asian Boxing U15, U17 Championships 2026 took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from May 1 to 15.

MNA

News ID 244569

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