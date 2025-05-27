Iran-Oman ties expanding on daily basis

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking before departing for Oman, stated that his visit is taking place at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman. The trip aligns with the general policies set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, aimed at fostering strong relations with neighboring countries.

“We are pursuing the best possible relations with our neighbors,” Pezeshkian said, highlighting cooperation in scientific, economic, and trade sectors.

He noted that regional peace, particularly developments in Palestine, would also be discussed during the visit in order to reach a common understanding.

The president stressed the need for regional unity in the face of Israeli atrocities. “No sane and conscientious person can accept or tolerate the brutal acts committed by the Zionists,” he said. “We must stand united and continue to protest through international institutions.”

Referring to the $2.3 billion trade volume between Iran and Oman, Pezeshkian emphasized the growing bilateral ties and said that the trip would include discussions on shipping, trade, science, technology, industry, and investment relations.

MP/6480885