Pakistan 'optimistic' on Iran-US peace deal

Sharif, in an interview with British newspaper The Times, said Pakistan will exhaust every avenue to ensure durable stability in the region.

He expressed hope that a second round of talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States can be held, and stressed that Islamabad remains optimistic about achieving a lasting peace between the two sides.

Pakistan has served as the main intermediary between Tehran and Washington since the war erupted, hosting an initial round in Islamabad last month and conveying a 14-point Iranian peace proposal to U.S. officials. Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for unannounced talks with Iranian officials, further underlining the diplomatic activity.

MNA