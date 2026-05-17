WHO declares public health emergency over Ebola in Africa

"The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), after having consulted the states parties <...> is hereby determining that the Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), but does not meet the criteria of pandemic emergency," the WHO said in a statement.

According to the organization, "there are significant uncertainties to the true number of infected persons and geographic spread associated with this event at the present time."

"As of May 16, 2026, eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths have been reported" in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the WHO specified.

"In addition, two laboratory confirmed cases (including one death) with no apparent link to each other have been reported" Uganda on May 15 and 16, "among two individuals travelling from the Democratic Republic of the Congo."

MNA