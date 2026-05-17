Hezbollah says it launched 19 operations against Israel

In a detailed statement on Saturday, the Lebanese resistance movement said the strikes involved a series of "heavy and consecutive military operations" targeting positions and military assets belonging to the Israeli army.

According to the statement, the operations included drone attacks, heavy artillery fire, and detonation of explosive devices, Press TV reported.

Hezbollah said its fighters used explosive-laden drones and offensive quadcopters to carry out as "deadly precision strikes" against logistical equipment belonging to the Israeli military.

In a separate statement issued early in the morning, the movement announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli army command headquarters in the al-Bayyad municipality in southern Lebanon using two offensive drones.

Hezbollah also said its fighters detonated planted explosives against a fourth Israeli army bulldozer that was attempting to advance from the Rashaf area towards Hadatha, still in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military also officially acknowledged that Hezbollah had fired several missiles towards Israeli military positions in the south.

The latest exchanges came as the Israeli military continued airstrikes against southern Lebanon despite a 45-day extension of the ceasefire agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA), Israeli raids struck several areas, including al-Marwaniyah, Kawtharieh al-Sayyad, Qaaqaaiyet El Snoubar, Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, Ghassaniyah, Baisariyah, and Tefahta.

The Israeli military claimed the strikes targeted military installations belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, though local sources rejected the allegation, saying residential neighborhoods had been hit. The Israeli army also ordered residents of nine villages in the Sidon and Nabatieh districts to evacuate and move at least 1,000 meters away, warning that its forces intended to act "forcefully" against Hezbollah in the area.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 2,951 people have been killed and more than 8,800 others wounded as a result of Israeli aggression against Lebanon since early March.

MNA