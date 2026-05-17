Iran condemns assassination of Qassam Brigades Cmdr.

In a statement, the ministry offered congratulations and condolences to Hamas's leadership, the Palestinian people, Muslims worldwide, and all free people, hailing Haddad as a great mujahid martyred on the divine path of the Palestinian cause.

The statement described the assassination as part of Israel's “criminal scheme for the colonial erasure of Palestine,” and said the United States, as the Zionist apartheid regime's largest military, financial and political supporter, is an accomplice in each of these crimes.

The ministry called the cowardly targeting of Palestinian leaders and elites a sign of the Israeli regime's desperation, adding that despite eight decades of mass killings and atrocities, Israel has failed to eliminate the spirit of resistance in the hearts and minds of Palestinians, who are more determined than ever to fight for their human rights, particularly the right to self-determination.

“The physical elimination of resistance commanders and Palestinian elites will not only fail to disrupt the school and path of resistance, but will inspire the followers and fighters on the path to Palestinian dignity and freedom,” the statement said.

MNA