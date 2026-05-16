Hamas confirms top commander assassinated in strike

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ezzedine Qassam Brigades confirmed that Izz al-Din al-Haddad had been martyred in a "cowardly" Israeli air attack on Gaza City the previous night, denouncing the targeted killing as a flagrant violation of the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire deal.

The statement added that Haddad lost his life alongside his wife, daughter, and an unspecified number of other people, according to Press TV.

Earlier this week, the Palestinian foreign minister warned that the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza is continuing unabated, describing a catastrophic collapse of living conditions and demanding immediate international pressure to halt Israeli acts of aggression.

Varsen Aghabekian said the situation in Gaza remains catastrophic months after a ceasefire agreement.

MNA