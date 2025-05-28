Tehran reacts to UK stance on Iran's uranium enrichment

In a post on X, the top diplomat wrote that Iran has maintained multilateral engagement with the UK and other European JCPOA participants in good faith, even as the US continues to show no interest in getting them involved in the ongoing negotiation process.

"If the UK position is 'zero enrichment' in Iran—in violation of the NPT and UK commitments as a remaining JCPOA participant —there is nothing left for us to discuss on the nuclear issue," he stressed.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that it will not show the slightest flexibility on its right to enrich uranium under any circumstances.

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

