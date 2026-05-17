  1. Politics
May 17, 2026, 11:41 AM

Qatar, Saudi Arabia discuss efforts to ease tension in ME

Qatar, Saudi Arabia discuss efforts to ease tension in ME

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed the situation in the Middle East.

In a Sunday statement on US social media company X, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said the discussions over the phone call also addressed efforts to ease tensions and promote stability and security across the region.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the "importance of all parties responding positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation," the ministry said.

The officials also reviewed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen them, it added.

MNA

News ID 244582

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