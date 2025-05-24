Army Airborne Division self-sufficient in making copter parts

Speaking in a seminar entitled “Role and Performance of Aviation Force in Operation Beit ol-Moqaddas and Liberation of Khorramshahr, held at the Army Aviation Headquarters on Saturday, General Qassem Khamoushi emphasized that Army Airborne Division has achieved self-sufficiency in the field of helicopter readiness, training of pilots and flight engineers, as well as in the field of manufacturing helicopter parts, missile systems, and equipment, observing the requirements of the international standards.

Iran Army Aviation has achieved remarkable progress in various fields, such as self-sufficiency in producing modern equipment and repairing different types of helicopter machinery.

Khorramshahr was liberated on 3rd of Khordad (May 24, 1982) through the sacrifice and devotion of the combatants and veterans of the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), led to the authority and grandeur of the Islamic Republic in the international arena, he underlined.

He went on to say that the unity, amity and cooperation between all pillars of the armed forces, including the army, the IRGC, specialized units, the ground force, air force, and the aviation force, was remarkably evident at that time.

In September 1980, the Iraqi military took the Iranians by surprise and captured the Iranian port city of Khorramshahr after weeks of street fighting. To be precise, it took 34 days for the foreign-backed Saddam regime to occupy the city. The Ba'athist forces faced stiff resistance before they managed to capture the city. The well-equipped Iraqi military’s troops outnumbered the much smaller Iranian troops and the defenders of the city.

