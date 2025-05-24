13 homegrown vessels join Iran’s maritime fleet

Thirteen domestically manufactured vessels have been added to Iran’s national maritime fleet.

In a ceremony attended by the Minister of Defense in Khorramshahr, four tugboats with 1,800 horsepower each and nine search-and-rescue vessels were officially delivered to the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

These vessels were designed and built using modern global technology by the Marine Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with 25 knowledge-based companies and universities.

The vessels are equipped with the most advanced and complex indigenous systems and comply with international standards.

MP/IRIB channel