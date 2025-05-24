"US entered talks after realizing military force won't work"

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate the Liberation of Khorramshahr on Saturday, the Political Deputy of Political-Islamic Thoughts Office of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Rasoul Sanaei-Rad said that the Americans agreed to negotiate after their realized they would have not been able to use military might against Iran.

"The conquest of Khorramshahr and the eight-year resistance by the Iranian nation in the imposed war made America realize that war with Iran was costly and risky; if they had thought they would win through military power, they would never have come to the negotiating table," the general said.

He stressed the need to stand up to the US excessive demands today like the eight-year period of Sacred Defense against the Western-backed Saddam regime, calling for preserving the nuclear industry achievements.

"Our dignity today and our future interests depend on resistance; just as the country's independence was preserved through resistance during the imposed unjust war."

MNA